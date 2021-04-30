Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $24.32 on Friday. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.50.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

