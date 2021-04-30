Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 5.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $92,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total transaction of $242,581.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO opened at $466.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.07 and its 200 day moving average is $435.89. The company has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a PE ratio of 74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.75 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

