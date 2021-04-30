Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company.

BRMK stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 601,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

