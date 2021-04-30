Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

BR opened at $161.46 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

