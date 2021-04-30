Brokerages Anticipate argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Announce -$3.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to report earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.59). argenx reported earnings per share of ($2.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($16.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.32) to ($11.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($15.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.59) to ($10.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.14 million.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in argenx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,398,000 after acquiring an additional 28,542 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in argenx by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,331,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,671,000 after acquiring an additional 454,976 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth $157,708,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in argenx by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,519,000 after acquiring an additional 76,654 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after buying an additional 59,657 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARGX opened at $291.32 on Friday. argenx has a 1-year low of $141.26 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.74 and a 200 day moving average of $294.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.59 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

