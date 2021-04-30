Brokerages Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.33. Fulton Financial posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

FULT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. 72,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,721. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 820,931 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,295,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 770,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,095,000 after purchasing an additional 646,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 436,590 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

