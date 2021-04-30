Brokerages Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings per share of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.47. Genuine Parts reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $132,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after buying an additional 195,329 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after acquiring an additional 183,224 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 310,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,185,000 after acquiring an additional 145,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,425,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $125.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -93.84 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $127.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

