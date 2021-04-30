Brokerages Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Announce $2.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to announce $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the lowest is $1.63. Target reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $10.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

NYSE:TGT opened at $207.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a 12 month low of $106.10 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Target by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Target by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Target by 15.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

