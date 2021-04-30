Brokerages Expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Amphenol reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.64. 2,822,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,521. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average is $64.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

