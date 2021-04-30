Brokerages Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $869.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.15. 535,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,841. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $190.55 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.56 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 882,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,505,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.