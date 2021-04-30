Brokerages Expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.27. Schlumberger posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

