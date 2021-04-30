Brokerages Expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Post $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. Visa posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.37.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $236.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.95. Visa has a 1-year low of $171.72 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $462.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

