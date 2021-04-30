Brokerages Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.43. Vulcan Materials posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMC. DA Davidson raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.95.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMC opened at $181.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.24 and a 200-day moving average of $155.73. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $182.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

