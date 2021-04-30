Brokerages Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will announce $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. WEX posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $9.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $12.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $805,736.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,202.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,386,000 after purchasing an additional 68,617 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WEX by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,646,000 after buying an additional 259,466 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,719,000 after buying an additional 114,733 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,201,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after acquiring an additional 428,025 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $2.98 on Friday, reaching $209.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,143. WEX has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.