Brokerages Expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.75 Million

Analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will post $77.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $85.86 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $215.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $542.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.50 million to $630.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $869.36 million, with estimates ranging from $791.37 million to $995.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Shares of XHR opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,047.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

