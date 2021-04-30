Brokerages Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Price Target at $70.92

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $75.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.02 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

