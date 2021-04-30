Brokerages Set United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Price Target at $39.70

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.70.

USM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other United States Cellular news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at $225,284.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,570 shares of company stock valued at $597,695. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in United States Cellular by 4.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in United States Cellular by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.27. 885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,607. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

