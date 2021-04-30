Brokerages Set WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) PT at $13.60

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 51,889 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Shares of WHF opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $318.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.42%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

