Brokerages Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Target Price at $109.63

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $136,676,000 after buying an additional 1,188,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,574,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,227,259,000 after purchasing an additional 494,023 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,113.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 527,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,464,000 after purchasing an additional 483,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,878,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $129.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.77.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.