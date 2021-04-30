Brokers Issue Forecasts for AGNC Investment Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for AGNC Investment in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $17.95 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 711.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 909,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 797,500 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 264,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 122,955 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

