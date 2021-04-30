Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

FIBK has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $11,295,292.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,721 shares in the company, valued at $130,444.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,281 shares of company stock valued at $16,122,653 in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,471,000 after buying an additional 305,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 146,748 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,360,000 after purchasing an additional 111,271 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,450.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 105,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth $4,083,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

