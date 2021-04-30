Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fortis Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortis to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.78.

TSE FTS opened at C$54.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.88. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.97 and a one year high of C$56.36.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.52%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

