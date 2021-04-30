Brokers Issue Forecasts for HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $14.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $15.48 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $201.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $205.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,942,976.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,009 shares of company stock worth $35,662,690 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

