Brokers Issue Forecasts for IMAX Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IMAX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.04.

IMAX opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 1,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,828 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IMAX by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 440,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IMAX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $16,434,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $10,079,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

