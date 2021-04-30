Brokers Offer Predictions for Continental Resources, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.40.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

CLR opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 41,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

