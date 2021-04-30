Brokers Offer Predictions for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GNK. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

GNK opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $62.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.15 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $151,129.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,613,457 shares of company stock worth $48,736,220 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -11.94%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

