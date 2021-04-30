Brokers Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $16.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.13 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.23.

Amgen stock opened at $234.71 on Friday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

