Brokers Set Expectations for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 345,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 49,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

