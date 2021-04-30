Brokers Set Expectations for Red Rock Resorts, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

