Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIP. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.81 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $55.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.18.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

