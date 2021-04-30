Bruderman Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,598 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,913,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,218.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,199.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.98 by $5.81. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.