Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Down 38.7% in April

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS BCUCF opened at $42.10 on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

