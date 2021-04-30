Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. Brunswick has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $109.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

