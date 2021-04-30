Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.66.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,885,000 after acquiring an additional 93,916 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,274,000 after purchasing an additional 42,434 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 256,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

