Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.62% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.
Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $105.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.66.
In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,885,000 after acquiring an additional 93,916 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,274,000 after purchasing an additional 42,434 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,121,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 256,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
