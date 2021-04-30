Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

NYSE BC opened at $105.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $109.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.66.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

