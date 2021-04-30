Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.
NYSE BC opened at $105.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $109.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.66.
In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
