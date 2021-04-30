BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $47.99 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,648 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.9% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.12. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

