Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $30.41 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.68.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

