Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $30.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.22. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

