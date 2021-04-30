C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Morgan Stanley

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 40.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $97.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 25,358 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

