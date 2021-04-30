Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Cabot Oil & Gas has raised its dividend payment by 135.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

