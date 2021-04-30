CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%.

Shares of NYSE:CAI traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.55. 225,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,175. CAI International has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $736.29 million, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CAI International’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

