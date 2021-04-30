CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Canaccord Genuity

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Shares of CAMP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,971. CalAmp has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $476.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $81.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CalAmp in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CalAmp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in CalAmp by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.