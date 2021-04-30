Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Given a C$5.85 Price Target at Raymond James

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) has been assigned a C$5.85 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 73.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets raised Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Calfrac Well Services to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calfrac Well Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.71.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:CFW traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.38. 41,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,774. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$3.20 and a one year high of C$24.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of C$126.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($8.61) by C$7.81. The company had revenue of C$180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.