Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.240-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $157 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.93 million.Calix also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.24-0.28 EPS.

Shares of CALX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 766,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.07 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Calix will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a sell rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.48.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

