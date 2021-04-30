Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $28.76

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.76, but opened at $31.50. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 2,703 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CALT. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The company has a market cap of $740.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.04.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

