Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Analysts at Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

CPT opened at $120.05 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.57. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

