Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Issues Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CAMT stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 314,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 1.66. Camtek has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

