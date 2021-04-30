Canaccord Genuity Increases International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target to $77.50

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its target price raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $77.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ICAGY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

