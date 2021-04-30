Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 116,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,052,194 shares.The stock last traded at $109.12 and had previously closed at $108.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.65.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

