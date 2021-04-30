Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.01

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.01 and traded as high as C$34.04. Canadian Western Bank shares last traded at C$33.64, with a volume of 183,430 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWB shares. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Monday, March 1st. CSFB increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 11.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.05.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4699999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

